Deputies searching for suspects who led them in a vehicle pursuit from Mt. Pleasant to N. Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are searching for individuals who led them in pursuit from Mount Pleasant to North Charleston late Monday evening.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 17 North near Mathis Ferry Road just before 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle fled from the deputy and continued onto the westbound side of I-526 towards North Charleston, and the occupants discarded several items from the window during the pursuit.

Capt. Antonio said the pursuit ended in North Charleston near Rivers Avenue after deputies lost sight of the vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the discarded items, though, which included pills and marijuana.

Authorities are working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.