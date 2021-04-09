Deputies searching for person who shot at driver near McClellanville Thursday night

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in McClellanville.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Highway 17 near Highway 45 just before 10:30 p.m.

While searching for the crime scene, deputies were called to a residence in McClellanville where the victim was located.

The victim told deputies he was driving on Highway 45 near Highway 17 when the driver of a red Nissan truck shot at him multiple times with a handgun.

Deputies say at least one bullet struck the victim’s hand and multiple bullets damaged the vehicle he was driving.

EMS treated the victim for non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.