Deputies searching for truck in deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 78 near Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies need your help identifying a truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

The collision happened near Ladson just before midnight on December 10th.

Deputies released low-quality surveillance images which they said show a pickup truck that is believed to have struck a moped from behind as it traveled on Highway 78.

The truck may have damage to the right front bumper area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who recognizes the truck, or may have information about the crash, is asked to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.