Deputies searching for woman who stole wallet from Badd Kitty store in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a woman who stole a wallet from a purse while at Badd Kitty in West Ashley.

According to an incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to the store regarding a theft that occurred there the evening of March 23rd.

The victim, who is an employee at the store, told the deputy her wallet was stolen from her red purse after she stepped away from the counter where she was working.

A review of store surveillance video, authorities say a female between the ages of 50-60 was seen going behind the counter and taking the wallet from the purse.

The employee said she stepped away from the counter for only a few minutes when the theft happened and said she canceled her debit and credit cards to prevent any charges.

If you know the woman seen in the provided security camera images, or know where the suspect may be, you are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.