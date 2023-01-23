JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a homicide case from seven years ago.

CCSO is seeking information about the death of Jason Arion (35), who was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in his bed on January 22, 2016, in his Johns Island home.

Deputies arrived to find the front door of Arion’s home unlocked.

“Though detectives have followed leads in his death, no suspects have been developed,” CCSO said.

Anyone with relevant information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 554-2241.