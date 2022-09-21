CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for the person who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Charleston County. They need your help with any possible leads in the case.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to reports that a vehicle struck a person who was lying in the road along Highway 165 near Manor Road around 11:30 p.m. on August 23.

The motorist attempted to help the victim, who was later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick, but Hardwick died at the scene.

Investigators said Hardwick first struck by a vehicle who fled the scene. He was hit again by a second vehicle, who stopped to help and called 911. That person is not facing any charges.

Deputies said there is no description of the first vehicle involved in the deadly crash and no arrests have been made.

They are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may know what happened, to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.