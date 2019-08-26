Deputies seeking information about death of woman in Hollywood, SC

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – While investigating a suspicious truck in early August, deputies say they discovered several spent shell casings and the body of a deceased female on the side of Church Flats Road in Hollywood.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, 21-year-old Ruhjanae Gibbs, was found murdered on the side of the road on August 9th.

Her green Dodge Ram truck was parked nearby.

Deputies are now seeking the public’s help in solving what may have led to Gibbs’ death.

In a video message on Monday, Capt. Antonio asked that anyone who may have witnessed Gibbs or her truck on the evening of August 8 or early morning of August 9, or if you communicated with her during that time frame, to please call the sheriff’s office.

Those who may have information are urged to contact Detective Tim McCauley at 843-529-6205 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.