Deputies seeking information in December 2018 murder in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies need your help solving a Lowcountry murder case.

It was just two days after Christmas in 2018 when Aubrey Zanders stepped outside to take out the trash. But in the process, investigators say he encountered individuals who were trying to break into a storage area outside his home on Ashley Hall Road in West Ashley.

Deputies say the 39-year-old was shot to death.

Loved by so many, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Zanders played a profound role in the lives of his nieces, nephews and other family members.

Both detectives and family members are asking for the public’s help in solving the December 27th homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

*Photo and video provided by the CCSO.