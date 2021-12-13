Deputies seeking public help in locating pickup truck involved in Dec. 10 fatal hit and run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in locating a Ford pickup truck connected to a fatal hit and run that happened Friday night.

According to CCSO, the pickup truck was spotted near the scene of the crash where a moped driver was pronounced deceased after being struck by a vehicle.

Deputies say that a white Ford F-150 or F-250 was spotted in the area around the time of the collision. The truck is believed to have front-end damage.

An investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Bureau is underway.

Those with information leading to the discovery of the truck can call CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or dispatch at (843) 743-7200.

Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.