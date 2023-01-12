CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a pick-up truck possibly connected to two separate trailer thefts in the Awendaw area.

CCSO stated in a release that the two theft incidents reported to the sheriff’s office happened a short distance from each other.

“Between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26, a 31-foot Tundra travel trailer valued at $12,000 was stolen from 8522 Doar Road,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Stolen Tundra trailer – Courtesy of CCSO Stolen dump trailer – Courtesy of CCSO

“Then about 5 a.m. Jan. 8, a 2006 Southern Industries dump trailer valued at $6,000 was taken from a nearby property Raw Dew Drive near Doar Road. A witness reported a dark-color pickup with overhead cab lights left with the trailer that morning. The pickup is possibly a Ford F-250.”

Ford pickup truck sought by deputies – Courtesy of CCSO

The incidents are believed to be connected and detectives are asking for help from the public in identifying the pickup truck and possible locations of the stolen trailers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Mike Thompson at (843) 554-2471 or methompson@charlestoncounty.org.