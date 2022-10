JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on Johns Island.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a work crew discovered what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area and reported it shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday.

The remains were found near the 3400 block of Patton Avenue.

