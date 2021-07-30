Deputies still seeking information on woman who disappeared from Edisto Island three years ago

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it has almost been three years since a woman disappeared from Edisto Island without a trace.

Tina Diana Snipes was last seen on August 15, 2018, at the Horizon EZ Shop on Edisto Island, less than a quarter-mile from her home.

Few details have been released in her disappearance which was deemed suspicious by local law enforcement.

She was last seen on surveillance video at the convenience store wearing a tank-top, yoga pants, flip-flops, a necklace, sunglasses, and her hair up in a bun.

Snipes is described as a white female, 5’3” in height and 113 lbs.

Deputies are again asking for any information in this case. If you have seen her, or know where she may be, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-763-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.