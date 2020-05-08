Deputies: Traffic stop on car with stolen tags leads to early morning chase in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after leading deputies in a chase early Friday morning.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspected stolen tags in the area of Ashley River Road near Dillway Way Street just after 12:00 a.m.

Instead, the suspect fled the scene heading towards Summerville on Highway 61.

Deputies followed the vehicle into Dorchester County until the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control and collided into shrubbery near Summers Drive.

Two suspects were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Deputies located approximately 214 grams of suspected marijuana during a search of the vehicle, and a deputy and K-9 located a firearm that had been discarded by the driver in the roadway.

The license plate, vehicle and firearm were all reported stolen out of Beaufort.

Cory Blocker, 39, and Jennifer Search, 34, were transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.