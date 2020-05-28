Deputies: Wednesday crash on Bohicket Road was fatal

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Johns Island Wednesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the two-car crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Bohicket Road near Edenval Road.

A Chevrolet that was traveling eastbound on Bohicket Road crossed the center lane and collided into a Toyota that was traveling westbound. 

Capt. Antonio said a passenger in the Chevrolet died from the collision.  They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the occupants of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital for treatment.  The collision shut down a portion of Bohicket Road for several hours. 

Officials say the crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES