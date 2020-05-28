Deputies: Wednesday crash on Bohicket Road was fatal

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Johns Island Wednesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO, the two-car crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Bohicket Road near Edenval Road.

A Chevrolet that was traveling eastbound on Bohicket Road crossed the center lane and collided into a Toyota that was traveling westbound.

Capt. Antonio said a passenger in the Chevrolet died from the collision. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet and the occupants of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The collision shut down a portion of Bohicket Road for several hours.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name has not yet been released.