Deputies: Woman posed as Carmax employee to pass fraudulent checks in West Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman who they say posed as a Carmax employee and passed fraudulent checks at several car dealerships in West Ashley.

Deputies say the suspect went to several dealerships on Savannah Highway while posing as a Carmax employee to pass fraudulent checks and used Carmax accounts to pay for items.

The suspect obtained over $4,000 in car parts from various businesses.

Deputies described the suspect as 5’7” and 210 lbs. They say she was going by the name Ashley and may be driving a black Nissan Armada with unknown tags.

If you see her or know where she may be, you are asked to contact Detective James Jacko at 843-529-5357 or email jjacko@charlestoncounty.org.