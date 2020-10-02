Deputy Charleston County Administrator of Public Safety selected for Homeland Security program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety for Charleston County, Eric Watson, has been selected to participate in the Department of Homeland Security Naval Postgraduate Executive Leaders School.

The program affords 30 candidates the chance to participate in “four one-week in-residence sessions, over 12 months… conducted at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, C.A.”

Leaders from across the country participate, as the “program provides an educational forum to enhance leaders’ capacity to identify and resolve homeland security problems and an opportunity to build networks among the nation’s local, state, tribal, federal, government, and private sectors.”

Watson will maintain his position in Charleston County Government while participating.