Deputy Costanzo speaks out 5 months after deadly accident on Don Holt Bridge

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Mike Costanzo is back in the Lowcountry after a 15-week stay at a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.

The father of two suffered multiple breaks to his back, leg, ankle, and shoulder following an accident on Don Holt Bridge in July.

“It has not been easy. I literally live in pain 24/7 I have gotten to the point where I just have to deal with it. I have told myself that from the beginning. There are parts of my body that hurt all the time,” he said.

Deputy Costanzo was assisting a disabled vehicle when he was struck by another driver.

William Ellis, a tow truck driver standing by Costanzo, was also struck in the crash. According to the Coast Guard, Ellis was knocked over the side of the bridge and killed.

“I feel bad for Mr. Ellis. In 2019 his family celebrated their last Halloween with him, their last Christmas and they didn’t even know it,” he said. “That is who I feel sorry for. I am not going to take time to feel sorry for myself. I am here,” he added.

In an interview with News 2, Costanzo said he can’t recall anything from the month of July.

“Maybe that’s God’s way of protecting me you know which I am glad because I honestly don’t want to remember anything,” he said.

Costanzo worked at Charleston County Sheriff’s Office from 1995 to 2006, then returned to the agency in 2017.

“We sign up because it is who we are and we stay in the career because we like to help people and you know what if I have to lay my life down to save someone else I will do it. If I have to get hit by a truck, I will do it,” he said.

He said he is eager to return to work.

“I want to be back at work. My life long friend’s are here. I want to have self worth again,” he said. “I have been begging to get back to its just I can’t find any doctor to agree with me,” he laughed.