CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy who was seriously injured in a July 2020 crash on the Don Holt Bridge surprised a good Samaritan on her wedding day.

Deputy Mike Costanzo was left with critical injuries and unable to walk after a truck plowed into his cruiser and a tow truck operator while they assisted a stranded motorist on the bridge.

The father of two suffered multiple breaks to his back, leg, ankle, and shoulder in that crash. He spent weeks recovering and learning to walk again while at a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.

Heidi Drees (Jackson) was one of the people who stopped to assist following the July 1, 2020, crash at the top of the Don Holt Bridge.

Deputy Costanzo surprises good Samaritan at her wedding | Provided by Norine Costanzo

Deputy Costanzo’s mother, Norine, told News 2 that Heidi had not seen him walking on his own since the crash and therefore did not immediately recognize him at the reception.

Costanzo, now walking on his own nearly two years later, approached the new bride and announced who he was, “Deputy Mike,” and the two shared a long hug.

The wedding took place over the weekend.

William Ellis, a tow truck driver who was standing by Costanzo at the time of the crash, was knocked over the side of the bridge and killed.