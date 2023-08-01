JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men are behind bars after a reported burglary led to a lengthy pursuit early Monday morning on James Island.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported burglary at Corky’s Outdoor Power Equipment on Folly Road around 3:30 a.m.

Surveillance video from the store captured and recorded two suspects throwing a large rock through the front of the business, leaving with two pairs of hedge trimmers and placing them in the back of a truck.

CCSO attempted a traffic stop of the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The incident affidavit states that burglary suspect Craig Cokley Jr. was driving in the opposite lane of traffic at a high rate of speed to evade law enforcement and stop sticks.

Responding CCSO deputy, Deputy Carter, deployed stop sticks around 3:52 a.m. Deputy Carter says he feared for his life as the suspect swerved across multiple lanes in his direction.

After a lengthy pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop on I-26.

Cokley was arrested at the scene for attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, and second-degree burglary.

Suspect Gary William Pickett fled the scene on foot and was quickly apprehended by deputies. Pickett was arrested on the charges of second-degree burglary and driving without a license.

Deputies recovered the stolen property which was valued at $828.