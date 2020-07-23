Deputy Mike Costanzo transferred to Atlanta hospital for rehabilitation

ATLANTA, G.A. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputy Mike Costanzo, who was critically injured while stopped on the Don Holt Bridge to assist a motorist, was transferred on Thursday from MUSC to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for brain injury rehabilitation.

Shepherd Center “specializes in medical treatment, research, and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury or brain injury.”

According to the Shepherd Center, those assisting with his rehab will likely include: “an attending physician, nurses, occupational therapist, physical therapist, speech language pathologist, recreation therapist, case manager, peer support specialist, dietitian, psychologist and chaplain.”

Those who would like to continue sending cards of encouragement should send them to: Michael Costanzo, c/o Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.