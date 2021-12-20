Descendants of John C. Calhoun file lawsuit against City of Charleston over removal of namesake monument

The statue of former U.S. vice president and slavery advocate John C. Calhoun hovers above its monument after contractors completed a 17-hour removal process on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former Vice President and Confederate leader, have filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston regarding the removal of the Calhoun monument from Marion Square. Local lawmakers have backed the litigation and proposed withholding state funding from the city.

The lawsuit was filed by Mark Calhoun and Arthur Francis Doty III — descendants of Calhoun himself — as well as F. Preston Wilson, who is a descendant of members of the Ladies Calhoun Monument Association, which gave the monument to the city.

The lawsuit references a 1898 resolution passed by Charleston City Council in which the city “gratefully accepts with high honor and the responsibilities which it involves and pledges the faith of the city to watch over and keep it as priceless treasure and sacred trust.” According to the lawsuit, the removal of the monument violated that resolution.

Recent consideration by city council to ship the statue to California for display in a museum exhibit has prompted South Carolina Representative Lin Bennett (R-Charleston) to propose legislation that withhold “millions in state funding to the City of Charleston if they move the monument to California.”

Bennett plans to introduce that legislation on the first day of the 2022 session, and it is backed by SC Representatives Joe Bustos and Mark Smith. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis has also pledged to support the bill.

The American Heritage Association (AHA) will assist with legal fees. AHA President Brett Barry said “this is a South Carolina monument, paid for by South Carolinians, and it needs to stay in South Carolina.”

The City of Charleston said that it could not comment on pending litigation.