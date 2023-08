CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed that a bat found in Downtown Charleston has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was found near Drake and Amherst Streets and was submitted for rabies testing on August 9.

Two dogs were exposed and are being quarantined.

If you think you or your pet may have been exposed, contact DHEC’s Charleston office at (843) 953-4713.