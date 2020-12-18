DHEC: 45th rabid raccoon confirmed in Charleston

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed a rabid raccoon was found near Riverland Drive and George L. Griffith Boulevard in Charleston.

This is the 45th rabid racoon in Charleston reported by DHEC this year.

No exposures have been reported.

DHEC issued the following guidance regarding pets and rabies:

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.