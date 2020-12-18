DHEC: 45th rabid raccoon confirmed in Charleston

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Friday confirmed a rabid raccoon was found near Riverland Drive and George L. Griffith Boulevard in Charleston.

This is the 45th rabid racoon in Charleston reported by DHEC this year.

No exposures have been reported.

DHEC issued the following guidance regarding pets and rabies:

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES