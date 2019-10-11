DHEC: Fox potentially exposes one Charleston Co. person to rabies

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environment Control reported that one person has been referred to their health care provider after being potentially exposed to rabies by a fox that tested positive for the disease.

According to the news release, the potential exposure occurred on October 8, when the victim was bitten by a fox near Savannah Highway in Johns Island. The fox was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing and was confirmed to have rabies.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal, however, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division

Officials added that it’s important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

If you believe that you, family members or pets have come into contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston Office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours.

