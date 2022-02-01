DHEC: Mount Pleasant woman ordered controlled substance for her own use

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant physician is accused of purchasing a schedule IV-controlled substance for her own personal use.

Affidavits show that in November and December 2020, and May 2021, Lori Lester Lyles ordered Clonazepam using her DEA registration and had the controlled substance delivered to practice in Mount Pleasant for her own use.

Investigators also allege that she did not document the administration or dispensing of the drug as required by law.

Lyles was arrested Monday and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center on charges of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and improper record keeping.

Her bond was set at $75,000.