CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Monday confirmed one person was exposed to a rabid bat in Charleston County.

The bat was found near Meeting Street and John Street.

One person was referred to their healthcare provider after being exposed to the bat, according to DHEC.

DHEC is reminding people never to handle a bat or any wild/stray animal with bare hands, whether it is dead or alive.

Bats are common carriers of the rabies virus, and any bat that could have potentially had contact with humans, pets, or livestock “should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched.”

Bat bites are often hard to spot, so DHEC recommends assuming a person or pet has been bitten if:

They wake up to find a bat in a room or tent

A bat is found where children, pets, or persons with impaired mental capacity (intoxicated or mentally disabled) have been left unattended

They have been in direct contact with a bat

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to rabies should contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150.