DHEC: Pet exposed to rabid raccoon in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say a pet was recently exposed to a rabid raccoon in the Charleston area.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday confirmed that a raccoon located near Boardman Road and Bent Twig Lane in West Ashley tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said one pet was exposed and will be quarantined, which is a requirement by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC said the raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on August 13th, and it was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

“Keeping your pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pet’s current on their rabies vaccinations!”

DHEC said this is the 24th animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 94 cases of rabid animals across the state so far this year.

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, DHEC said you should consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.