DHEC: Racoon tests positive for rabies in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say a raccoon that was found in North Charleston has tested positive for rabies.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the raccoon was found near Deerwood Drive and Fernwood Drive.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on June 1 and was confirmed to have rabies on June 2.

There are no known exposures reported at this time.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it, since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe that you, family members, or pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at (843) 953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.