DHEC reports rabid raccoons found in Charleston, Colleton Counties with human and pet exposures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say rabid raccoons were found in Charleston and Colleton Counties this week.

One of the rabid animals was located near Ashley Hall Road and North Pinebark Lane in Charleston, where one person was exposed and is seeking treatment from their healthcare provider.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the raccoon was submitted to their laboratory for testing on September 1st and confirmed to have the disease the following day.

The other was located near Palmetto Road and Old Oyster Lane on Edisto Island in Colleton Counties. One pet was potentially exposed to the disease and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC said the raccoon was also submitted to their lab on September 1st and confirmed to have rabies the next day.

This raccoon is the second animal in Colleton County to test positive for rabies in 2020, while Charleston County has recorded the 28th animal to test positive for rabies so far this year.

There have been 114 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.