DHEC reviewing Mount Pleasant’s water permit limit; customers could pay more for water

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in the Town of Mount Pleasant may soon see their water rates increase.

That will happen if the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s decision to cut the town’s groundwater supply is approved.

Right now, the Town of Mount Pleasant gets its drinking water from an aquifer.

They are fighting DHEC’s 60% cut and are instead proposing a 30% withdrawal limit.

It could force the town to purchase more water from the Charleston Water System which would be more costly.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said the aquifer is the cheapest option for Mount Pleasant Water Works customers.

“The alternative, if our draw out of the aquifer is reduced by that much, is we have to buy surface water or we have to do more reverse osmosis and all of those are much more costly than getting it out of the aquifer,” he said.

On Monday, the Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester Technical Advisory Committee voted unanimously approved for DHEC to review Mount Pleasant’s proposed 30% groundwater cut.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie argues corporate companies like Google and Nestle are pulling much larger amounts of water from at same aquifer

“What you’re doing is your enabling with our drinking water corporate profits, while you’re penalizing the citizens and the residents of Mount Pleasant,” he said.

Lawmakers say if DHEC approves the cut customers will be forced to pay higher rates for water usage.