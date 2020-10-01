DHEC says another rabid raccoon was located in Charleston County this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another rabid raccoon was located in Charleston County this week.

This time, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say the raccoon was located near Racquet Road and Park Gate Drive in North Charleston.

It’s the 32nd animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies this year.

State health officials say the raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on September 29th and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

No exposures were reported in this case.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. The key to prevention is to stay away from wild and stray animals and keep your pets current on their rabies vaccinations!”

Vaughan said if you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office.

An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.

There have been 132 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year.