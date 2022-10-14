CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Some shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston County are set to reopen this weekend after closing for Hurricane Ian, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The additional beds will reopen at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Water quality data indicate that bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting in Shellfish Management Area 11, which includes Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island, and the Stono River in Charleston County,” manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section Mike Marshall said.

Shellfish Management Area 11 (SCDHEC)

On Wednesday, DHEC reopened shellfish harvesting beds in Area 05 and Area 10A which include Georgetown County’s North Inlet, Winyah Bay, Folly Beach, Sol Legare Island, and Morris Island.