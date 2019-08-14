Diocese of Charleston: Bishop cooperating following lawsuit alleging sexual abuse in New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston-based Bishop is denying claims of sexual abuse after a lawsuit was filed Wednesday in New York.

According to a press release from the Diocese of Charleston, a lawsuit was filed in Nassau County, New York which alleges the Most Reverend Robert E. Guglielmone sexually abused a minor in 1978 or 1979.

They say Bishop Guglielmone was serving as a priest at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Amityville, New York, in the Diocese of Rockville Centre at the time.

In the release, the Diocese of Charleston states the plaintiff’s abuse allegation was not determined to be credible when it was made and information regarding the accusation was provided to law enforcement.

The Vatican has been informed of the allegation and Bishop Guglielmone has been cooperating fully with a thorough ongoing investigation initiated at the request of the Vatican.

They say Bishop Guglielmone adamantly denies the plaintiff’s allegation of abuse and said he looks forward to proving his innocence of this baseless accusation.

“I offer my prayers daily for those whose lives have been hurt or devastated by the actions of a member of the clergy or by any other persons, especially all abused children and other vulnerable persons,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “It is particularly tragic when the abuse is at the hands of a priest in whom their spiritual care and wellbeing has been entrusted.”