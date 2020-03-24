Diocese of Charleston suspends all Masses until further notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Diocese of Charleston announced on Tuesday that all Masses will be suspended until further notice. The decision was made “to ensure the protection of the Catholic faithful and the community as a whole during the COVID-19 crisis.”

The suspension comes just weeks before Holy Week and Easter Sunday. To continue services during this time, the Diocese will be livestreaming Masses.

Masses will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Charleston’s Facebook and Youtube channels, following this schedule: