CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews say an improperly discarded cigarette may have led to an early morning house fire.

Both the St. Andrews and City of Charleston fire departments responded to a structure fire off Old Fort Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Crews arrived within minutes and found a fire in an enclosed rear porch of a one store, single family home.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

An investigation by the fire marshal found the fire started from an improperly discarded cigarette.