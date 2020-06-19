Discussion over proposed billboard on Bees Ferry Road resumes after COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Discussion over the proposed billboard on Bees Ferry Road is back on the table. For the first time in almost 3 months, Charleston County Council held a public hearing this afternoon.

A number of West Ashley residents have been battling a proposal from Adams Outdoor Advertising since October of 2019. After a petition, multiple meetings and votes from council; no decision has been made.

“It’s kind of been a merry-go-round. Lots of ups and downs.” LaDon Wallis, West Ashley resident

Since the chunk of land near the Charleston County Landfill that the billboard would sit on is considered an “Industrial Zone,” billboards are completely allowed.

That said, Adams’ request to re-zone the property would allow the billboard to sit closer to the road. They’ve promised residents that if approved, they would reduce the size of the billboard.





However, residents say that their concern doesn’t lie within that one singular billboard; it’s with the precedent that the sign could set. Tonight, both Adams and residents reiterated their concerns at the public hearing.

“We don’t feel that it is an appropriate place for a billboard big or small,” says Wallis. “Of course there’s other bigger issues right now but it is something we’ve kind of committed to seeing through.”

Charleston County Council plans to revisit the request for first reading in early July. A final decision on the billboard is not expected until late 2020. To learn more about the timeline of the Bees Ferry Road billboard, click here.