Disney on Ice: Dream Big returns at the North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCB) – After being shut down for nearly 8 months due to the pandemic, Disney On Ice has re-opened and has returned to North Charleston. Representatives said it took the many months shut down to ensure when they came back, health and safety measures would be taken to guard the magic continuing on.

Feld Entertainment, the company in charge of Disney on Ice: Dream Big, said seating capacity will not only be reduced, but there will also be a pod seating structure. Additionally, social distancing between parties will be enforced, and fans aged 2 and up must wear a face mask unless actively eating or drinking.

The venue increased sanitation efforts, hand sanitizer stations and social distancing protocols to more than just the arena area. Purchasing Disney On Ice souvenirs is also altered due to the pandemic as they created new touch-free payment and digital purchasing options for convenience and safety. Fans can also skip the line by pre-ordering items prior to arriving at the venue and have their purchase ready upon arrival at the event.

Morgan Johnson, an Ensemble Skater with Disney on Ice, said even those who are on the ice have taken precautions. Johnson said she truly believed at one point, due to the pandemic, she may not get the chance to perform again.

I love performing, I love skating, it’s one of my biggest passions, so to be able to be back doing what I love is just so incredible. I didn’t know when I’d be able to preform again so and you never know your last show. Morgan Johnson, Ensemble Skater

From Moana, to Aladdin, and even Disney’s favorite sisters Elsa and Anna, Johnson said that right now, Disney On Ice: Dream Big is needed in each community they are at.

Johnson stated that the show highlights princesses and heroes dreaming big and having their wishes come true. This is something they encourage the audience to learn through their time at the show: that if you have a dream, go for it. Johnson went on to note that growing up, her dream was to be a part of Disney on Ice, and now she is living that dream after years of hard work and setting her mind to it.

Disney on Ice Dream Big continues here at he North Charleston Coliseum through the 24th.

