Video: Crews respond to structure fire at Boeing facility in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a Saturday afternoon structure fire at the Boeing facility in North Charleston.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) was called to the assembly building on the 5400 block of International Boulevard around noon.

A witness told News 2 that the fire appeared to be in a back hangar where planes are built.

Boeing released the following statement:

“There was an isolated fire contained to the roof of one of the buildings at Boeing South Carolina. The fire has been extinguished, and there are no injuries nor aircraft damage. Boeing is investigating the cause of the fire. The primary concern is for the safety and welfare of our employees.”

