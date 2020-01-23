Doctors, nurses hold Honor Walk for 29-year-old at Trident Medical Center

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An honor walk was held overnight at Trident Medical Center.

29-year-old Justin Holt, who was an organ donor, moved to the Lowcountry from Tennessee about a year ago.

After his passing, nurses and doctors lined the hallway at Trident Hospital around 2:00 a.m. in honor of Justin’s gift.

His parents describe him as a very giving person.  He leaves behind a wife and three children. 

Sharing Hope South Carolina says more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Unfortunately, more than 20 will die today before receiving one. 

To become an organ donor go to www.sharinghopesc.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES