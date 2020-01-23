Doctors, nurses hold Honor Walk for 29-year-old at Trident Medical Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An honor walk was held overnight at Trident Medical Center.

29-year-old Justin Holt, who was an organ donor, moved to the Lowcountry from Tennessee about a year ago.

After his passing, nurses and doctors lined the hallway at Trident Hospital around 2:00 a.m. in honor of Justin’s gift.

His parents describe him as a very giving person. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

Sharing Hope South Carolina says more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Unfortunately, more than 20 will die today before receiving one.

To become an organ donor go to www.sharinghopesc.org.