Dog adoption event happening Thursday at Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. is celebrating National Dog Day with a dog adoption event and fundraiser.

One dollar from every pint sold on Thursday will be donated to Pet Helpers.

Additionally, dogs will be on site from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for adoption. LimRic Plumbing, Heating, and Air is paying 50% of all adoption fees for a litter of puppies, which equates to about $175 per puppy.

There will be free gifts for all dogs that visit, and all adopted dogs will go home with a gift basket from LimRic and Edmund’s Oast.

Click here to apply for adoption approval.

