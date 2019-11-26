Dog endures brutal attack on Daniel Island

DANIEL ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – A woman in Daniel Island is mourning the loss of her dog after a vicious attack by another larger dog.

On Sunday afternoon Cydney Johnson was taking her white chi poo for a walk.

She had no knowing that it would be for the last time​.

Marley was a friendly 3-year-old chi poo who was about to enjoy a walk before he was attacked. ​

Owner Cydney Johnson was among neighbors who witnessed the sudden ambush by a larger dog​.

According to a police report by the Charleston Police Department, a five-year-old American Staffordshire Terroir came out of nowhere​.

The report also says that the owner was at work, leaving two children to watch over the dog.

“They came to me and said that their kids knew that when they’re not home that the dog is not to go outside but the kids were left unattended,” says Cydney Johnson.

News 2 reached out to the owner of the dog that attacked and have not heard back at this time.

The Charleston Police Department says that Animal Services are expected to follow up in this investigation.