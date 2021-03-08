Dog found dead following early morning apartment fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog was found dead following an early morning apartment fire in West Ashley, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

Units from several agencies responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road just after 1:00 a.m.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters observed smokey conditions when they arrived and quickly located a fire inside a second-floor bedroom.

Photo: Charleston Fire Dept.

Crews say the occupants had escaped before they arrived on scene and no injuries were reported; however, a dog perished in the fire, according to the department.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents. The cause is under investigation.