Dog-friendly Lowcountry restaurants to enjoy this holiday weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Fourth of July weekend celebrations begin, furry friends want in on the fun. We’ve compiled a list of dog-friendly options across the Lowcountry for the whole family to enjoy.
The following list is by no means extensive, but highlights some of the most dog-friendly businesses throughout the area.
The islands:
- Coconut Joe’s – Isle of Palms
- Luke n Ollie’s – Isle of Palms
- Home Team BBQ – Sullivan’s Island
- Poe’s Tavern – Sullivan’s Island
- Lost Dog Café – Folly Beach
- Taco Boy – Folly Beach