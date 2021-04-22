Dog missing for five days found by Charleston County Parks employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mick the dog is home after a very rough five days thanks to two Charleston County Parks employees.

Mick lives with his owner, Steve Carron, near the Palmetto Islands County Park. They visit the park almost every day, and have been for the past 10 years.

Recently, Mick had a seizure and got spooked. He escaped through an unlocked porch door and ran from the house.

For five days, Steve and his wife searched the park or Mick. they enlisted the help of Jason Woodrum and Rob Dukes, who work at the park, but still were unable to locate Mick.

Woodrum and Dukes did one final search near Nature Island, which ended up being a success.

They paddled over to Mick in a canoe and carried him through pluff mud, then drove him home on a golf cart.

Mick was weak, but Steve says that he is regaining is strength.