Dog recovering after owner killed in auto vs bicycle collision

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society announced on Thursday that a dog is recovering at their facility after being involved in an auto vs bicycle collision that left her owner dead.

Ava, a seven-year-old brown lab mix, was riding in a small trailer attached to her owner, Kristopher Cotton’s, bike when they were struck by a car on August 31. The pair was traveling by bike from New York to the Florida Keys.

Ava suffered “severe lacerations, a broken jaw, and brain swelling from the accident.” She was immediately taken to Charleston Animal Society, then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Care.

After Ava’s head trauma was stabilized, she was returned to Charleston Animal Society, where she will receive care until she can be reunited with her family.

Expenses are being covered by the Charleston Animal Society’s Medical Fund (Toby’s Fund).

