CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry pups will get a chance to make a splash at Charleston County waterparks as summer draws to a close.

Pet owners will have two opportunities to take their four-legged friends for a day of fun in the sun at one of Charleston County’s three waterparks in September.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, dogs will be allowed to paddle in the pools at Splash Island Waterpark at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park and Splash Zone Waterpark at James Island County Park.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, dogs can cool off in the wave pool, Otter Bay, and lazy river at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at Wannamaker County Park in North Charleston.

To join in on the fun, owners must register owners must sign themselves and their pooches up for one of two timed sessions at each waterpark. The sessions are 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per dog in advance at $20 per dog at the waterpark gate if space allows. Owners are free with their pets.

Officials encourage owners not to trim their dog’s nails prior to the event as the animals will be running on concrete and their nails may wear down quickly.

Dogs must be up to date on all appropriate vaccinations to enter the parks. Puppies under six months and female dogs “in heat” are not permitted.

