DOJ awards local organizations grant to assist victims of human trafficking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services and the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force have partnered up to work on behalf of victims of human trafficking.

According to a press release, The Lincoln Tubman Foundation was awarded a $549,345 three-year grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) “to support direct, comprehensive services for both child and adult victims.”

Charleston Pro Bono, an organization that “provides access to justice to Charleston’s economically disadvantaged,” is hiring an attorney to work exclusively with the victims, “providing assistance such as family law and housing law, victim’s rights enforcement, and immigration relief for human trafficking victims.”

According to a report by the S.C. Attorney General, 2019 saw a 360% increase in human trafficking victims in South Carolina. As more victims come forward, have legal representation is “a key step in healing” and helping victims reclaim their lives.

In addition to legal support, the grant will be used to provide other critical resources, such as case management, crisis intervention, housing, medical treatment, and legal assistance for survivors of human trafficking.