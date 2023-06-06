NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry organizations are teaming up with an initiative started by country music icon Dolly Parton to increase literacy among underprivileged children.

BEGIN WITH BOOKS is the North Charleston affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which “aims to inspire a love of reading and promote philanthropic literacy.”

BEGIN WITH BOOKS, the Charleston Coalition for Kids, The Library Foundation, and Palmetto Project are planning to distribute 7,200 books to 1,200 children under the age of five in two areas of North Charleston.

Kids in the 29418 and 29420 zip codes are eligible to receive one book per month delivered to their homes.

To celebrate the expansion, the Dorchester County Library is hosting a special story time with author Chris Singleton on June 7 beginning at 10:30 a.m.