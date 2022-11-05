CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday arrested a man after first being called to a Johns Island home for a domestic disturbance.

According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the property of Darrell Dickerson (53) Saturday morning and took him into custody.

Deputies were first called to the residence off of Bryans Dairy Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

Two family members were able to escape, but Dickerson remained inside the home.

The victims reported that the suspect assaulted them and threatened to kill them if they tried to leave. They were not seriously injured.

Law enforcement attempted to make contact with Dickerson but got no response.

CCSO’s SWAT team and a helicopter searched the property for the suspect.

Around 3:30 a.m., Dickerson was found in a barn on the property hiding under a tarp.

He was arrested “without significant incident” on the following charges:

Two counts of kidnapping

Domestic violence of a high aggravated nature

Assault and battery of a high aggravated nature

Dickerson is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.