Domestic Violence investigations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina ranks 6th in the country for women killed by intimate partners.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking steps towards stopping domestic violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, domestic violence calls, at one point, were considered to be a family matter, but now the same calls are some of the most dangerous for responding officers.

Thanks to the help of a new domestic violence investigator, the sheriff’s office has taken measures to ensure victims can stand up to their abusers and that people are educated about the issue.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Organization is partnering with other local organizations to host a domestic violence awareness event on July 19 at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.